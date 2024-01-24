Royals Announce Multiple Transactions, Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia, Leonard Traded

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading. Additionally, defenseman Adam Karashik has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley, goaltender Parker Gahagen has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley, and defenseman Sean Leonard has been traded to Jacksonville in exchange for Cash Considerations.

Millman, 22, has appeared in 14 games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman has recorded seven points (1g-6a), six penalty minutes and a -6 rating with the Royals. The London, Ontario native has at least a point in each of his last three games (5a), and a point in four of his last five games overall with the Royals.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman recorded four points (4a), six penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 12 games. He was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Karashik, 26, has appeared in 12 games for the Phantoms this season where he recorded two points (2a), twelve penalty minutes and a 0 +/- rating. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native has registered five points (5a), 49 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 43 AHL career games.

The 6'0", 201-pound, right-shot defenseman recorded four shots on goal and a -2 rating in his season debut with the Royals on Friday, December 29. Last season, Karashik registered two points (1g-1a) and two penalty minutes in five games with the Royals. He scored a shorthanded goal for his first goal of his professional career in his second game as a Royal on October 20, 2023 against the Indy Fuel.

Karashik played four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was Team Captain for the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. Across his NCAA career, Karashik totaled 40 points (6g, 34a) and 125 penalty minutes in 159 games.

Gahagen, 30, has appeared in ten games for the Royals this season with a 7-1 record and .937 save-percentage over his last eight starts. The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catch netminder hoists a 7-3-0 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

With Lehigh Valley, Gahagen has posted a 4-3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage in nine games for the Phantoms this season. The Amherst, New York native backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL last year with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage.

Gahagen's five Goaltender of the Week selections is tied for 5th most in ECHL history.

Leonard, 29, recorded 16 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in five games for the Royals this season. He began his fourth professional season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Rockaway Park, New York native registered an assist and 105 penalty minutes in 11 games with Roanoke this season.

