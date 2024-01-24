Steelheads Sign Forward Cole Donhauser, Ty Pelton-Byce Returns from San Jose

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Cole Donhauser to an ECHL contract while forward Ty Pelton-Bycehas been released from his PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Donhauser, 24, began the season in the EIHL with the Coventry Blaze playing seven games recording two assists. The Buffalo, NY native played three seasons of college hockey at Yale University from 2019-23 skating in 80 career games recording 30 points (12G, 18A). The 6-foot, 195lb forward played one season in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs in 2018-19 totaling 42 points (17G, 25A) in 56 games.

Pelton-Byce, 26, is second on the Steelheads in assists (27), points (36), and leads the entire ECHL with a +23 rating in 32 games. The third-year pro was named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month of November leading the league at +14 posting an even or better rating in nine of 12 games including a +4 rating in two decisions.

