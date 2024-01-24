Oilers Add Size in Forward Geoff Kitt

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of rookie forward Geoff Kitt to an SPC.

Kitt, 26, joins the Oilers after starting the season with German outfit EV Duisburg, compiling 19 points (5G, 14A) in 28 games.

The Sioux Lookout, Ontario native has spent his professional career overseas, appearing twice for Black Wings Linz in the ICEHL in addition to producing 24 points (11G, 13A) in 20 games last season with Steel Wings Linz - the same European club forward Michael Farren played for during the 2021-22 season.

"Geoff is a big-bodied forward," said head coach Rob Murray. "He's a good skater as well, especially for his size. He played with Dante at Mercyhurst, so we have a good feel for him, and he comes in with some familiarity. We look forward to seeing what he brings at the ECHL level."

A 6'3, 200 lbs. forward, Kitt played his college hockey with Mercyhurst University, serving as the Lakers captain in 2021-22. The left-handed center produced 30 points (11G, 19A) in 123 NCAA games. Kitt spent his final two seasons at Mercyhurst with current Oiler Dante Sheriff.

Kitt spent three seasons of his junior career with Carleton Place in the CCHL, compiling 128 points (48G, 80A) in 168 games with the Canadians while serving as captain during a point-per-game campaign in 2017-18.

The Oilers square off against Idaho for their first season series this weekend, beginning with a Friday-night battle with the Steelheads at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center on Jan. 26 for Star Wars Night. The teams square off again on Saturday, Jan. 27 on Scooby Doo Night before at the same time and place before closing the three-in-three set on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

