Growlers Axe Admirals 7-4

The Newfoundland Growlers erased the Norfolk Admirals in an emphatic 7-4 win on Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope.

Jackson Berezowski opened the scoring 2:27 into the contest to give the Growlers an early lead before Zach O'Brien nabbed another Newfoundland PP goal to make it 2-0 midway through the first.

Denis Smirnov replied for the Admirals moments later to cut it to 2-1 Growlers after 20 minutes.

Tate Singleton put up a pair of goals 4:36 apart before Zach O'Brien joined the two-goal party shortly after to make it 5-1 Newfoundland. Kamerin Nault got one back Norfolk late in the second to make it 5-2 Growlers heading into the third.

Singleton completed the hat-trick and Berezowski made it a pair for himself inside the first five minutes of the 3rd before Danny Katic and Brady Fleurent replied late for Norfolk to make it a 7-4 Newfoundland final.

Quick Hits

Jackson Berezowski matched a franchise record with 5 points (2G, 3A).

The Growlers went 5/5 on the PP.

Newfoundland visit Adirondack Friday night at 8:35pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - J. Berezowski

2. NFL - T. Singleton

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

