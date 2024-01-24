Growlers Axe Admirals 7-4
January 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers erased the Norfolk Admirals in an emphatic 7-4 win on Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope.
Jackson Berezowski opened the scoring 2:27 into the contest to give the Growlers an early lead before Zach O'Brien nabbed another Newfoundland PP goal to make it 2-0 midway through the first.
Denis Smirnov replied for the Admirals moments later to cut it to 2-1 Growlers after 20 minutes.
Tate Singleton put up a pair of goals 4:36 apart before Zach O'Brien joined the two-goal party shortly after to make it 5-1 Newfoundland. Kamerin Nault got one back Norfolk late in the second to make it 5-2 Growlers heading into the third.
Singleton completed the hat-trick and Berezowski made it a pair for himself inside the first five minutes of the 3rd before Danny Katic and Brady Fleurent replied late for Norfolk to make it a 7-4 Newfoundland final.
Quick Hits
Jackson Berezowski matched a franchise record with 5 points (2G, 3A).
The Growlers went 5/5 on the PP.
Newfoundland visit Adirondack Friday night at 8:35pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - J. Berezowski
2. NFL - T. Singleton
3. NFL - Z. O'Brien
