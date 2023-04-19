Homestand Highlights: April 11-16

Although the Worcester Red Sox dropped last week's six-game series to the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, WooSox fans had plenty to celebrate throughout a homestand filled with new promotions, special ceremonies, and summer weather.

As of Monday, April 17, after nine home games, the WooSox are No. 3 in total attendance (72,981) and No. 2 in average attendance (8,109) among all 30 Triple-A clubs.

"Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Tequila Herradura, made their debut on Tuesday, April 11. Fans enjoyed three tacos and a margarita for $12 at A Taste of Worcester on Summit Street.

From Wednesday through Sunday, El Sombrero Taqueria (located in the Solomon Pond Mall in Marlborough) offered tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and loaded fries at A Taste of Worcester. El Sombrero Taqueria received rave reviews from fans on WooSox Nation.

On April 26-30, Russo Italian Restaurant will offer Italian cuisine, and on May 3-7, Unique Café will offer Jamaican cuisine.

Wednesday featured the debut of "Woof Woof Wednesday Nights," when fans can bring their furry friends to Polar Park-including in the seating bowl!

Also on Wednesday, the WooSox hosted the Town of Spencer for the first of 23 Town Takeovers in 2023.

Spencer residents and organizations were featured in pre-game ceremonies, and the David Prouty High School Band played live music for fans on the new Bernie & Phyl's Fan Deck on Plymouth Street. To read more about Spencer Night at Polar Park, visit Town Takeover: Polar Park sounds and looks like Spencer for a night.

Orlando Cabrera visited Worcester Thursday, April 13, for the first-ever "Throwback Thursday," when fans can hear from and meet New England sports legends. The two-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner joined the Boston Red Sox midway through the 2004 season and turned around the team with his bat, glove, and spirit.

The star shortstop from Colombia hit a bases-clearing double during the 2004 American League Divisional Series to help the Red Sox sweep the Anaheim Angels and advance to the World Series-and the rest, of course, is history.

Cabrera threw a Ceremonial First Pitch to WooSox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez, a fellow Colombia native.

Then, Cabrera took photos with fans and signed autographs in the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street for multiple innings. To watch Cabrera's interview with Michael Smithers, the WooSox' Coordinator of Spanish Content, or to read its English transcription, visit https://www.milb.com/worcester/news/orlando-cabrera.

The next Throwback Thursday will take place on Framingham Night April 27, and, fittingly, Framingham native Lou Merloni will be the guest of honor. The popular radio and NESN color analyst played for the Red Sox from 1998-2003.

Thursday was also a WooU College Night, and Assumption University won the WooSox' Inaugural College Cup by producing the highest turnout among the Worcester-area schools.

Before the game, the Working for Worcester nonprofit, led by Holy Cross students, was honored as the "Heart of Worcester," presented by Polar Beverages. Every April, Working for Worcester organizes a city-wide community service day with more than 1,000 local students. The 2023 "Build Day" is scheduled for this Saturday, April 22.

Friday night's attendance of 9,508 fans marked the largest attendance in Polar Park history, tied with Sale Day in July of 2021 and the Inaugural Season Finale in September of 2021.

The WooSox transformed into Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio, as the club celebrated the beautiful cultures of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela during pre-game ceremonies. The day was especially meaningful for the five WooSox players who hail from Venezuela (Wilyer Abreau, Norwith Gudiño, Bryan Mata, Oddanier Mosqueda, and Oscar Rangel) and the two Colombia natives on the roster, Ronaldo Hernandez and Jorge Alfaro.

After the game Friday, UniBank CEO Michael Welch began the first UniBank Fireworks show of WooSox '23 by delivering the first-ever post-game Ceremonial First Pitch.

The Opening Day UniBank Fireworks show that was postponed has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 20, when the club will host "A Celebration of Juneteenth." The musical medley will feature the "Music of Motown & More." The show on Friday, June 23, will feature a musical medley full of "Modern Millennial Classics."

The WooSox finally earned a 6-5 win on Saturday, April 15. Jarren Duran cracked a game-tying solo homer to the opposite field, followed by a David Hamilton double down the line to put the winning run on second. Jorge Alfaro walked, setting up Enmanuel Valdez, who worked a 2-1 count before delivering the walk-off win with a single through the right side.

Durran and Valdez were both promoted to Boston this week.

Saturday also featured the first Bark in the Park of the year, presented by Southwick's Zoo. Pups were invited back to Polar Park for a pre-game doggy parade around the warning track. The second Bark in the Park won't take place until August 13, but don't miss the next Woof Woof Wednesday Night April 26.

In addition, the WooSox held special ceremonies Saturday to honor Jackie Robinson Day and One Boston Day.

On Fallon Health Sunday Funday, youngsters took the field with the WooSox' starters for the national anthem as part of the new Fallon Health's Future Starters program.

In honor of Marvel Super Hero Day, the WooSox donned Marvel Black Panther-inspired jerseys. Following the game, Ryan Fitzgerald embraced a family of WooSox fans wearing their Fitzy Fan Club gear. Last August, Fitzgerald became the first player in Minor League Baseball history to help design a player-merchandise line. "WooSox x RYAN FITZGERALD" is still available at https://woosox.milbstore.com/collections/woosox-x-ryan-fitzgerald.

The WooSox play a six-game road series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A, Philadelphia Phillies) April 17-23 and return to Polar Park Tuesday, April 25, for a six-game homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A, New York Yankees).

