Wings Blank Norfolk, 5-0
April 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Joan Adon Deals, Red Wings record first shutout of the year
The Wings tallied the first run of the game as LF Cody Wilson scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the third. In the same inning, RF Nomar Mazara reached on a fielder's choice, scoring 2B Darren Baker on a close call at the plate. The Wings would take a 3-0 lead as DH Travis Blankenhorn hit into a double play, scoring 3B Jake Alu.
Rochester loaded the bags again in the fourth inning, but were unable to capitalize. The Wings extended their advantage in the seventh as RF Nomar Mazara's RBI single scored Baker and CF Derek Hill to push the score to 5-0.
The Wings held Norfolk scoreless for the first time this year with a 5-0 win.
RHP Joan Adon (1-1, 3.92) started for the Wings and earned the win. The right-hander pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing six hits, one walk and striking out five batters. LHP Matt Cronin, RHP Gerson Moreno and RHP Jordan Weems combined to pitch 3.2 scoreless innings of relief, striking out two batters and allowing one hit. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1) took the loss for Norfolk
The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is Joan Adon, who pitched 5.1 scoreless innings who struck out five batters and earned his first win of the year.
The Wings are back to work Thursday in Norfolk. RHP Jake Irvin (1-1, 5.02) is making his fourth start of the year against Norfolk's LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-1, 3.72). First pitch is set for 12:05 pm.
