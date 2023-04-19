Saints Drop Rain-Shortened Game 3-1 to RailRiders
April 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Both teams had to contend with the bitter cold and rain all night long. In the end, Mother Nature halted play in the top of the eighth inning, but by that time the game was official as the St. Paul Saints dropped the contest to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 3-1 on Wednesday night in front of 3,011 at CHS Field. With the loss, the Saints drop to 9-7 on the season.
The RailRiders jumped out to the lead in the first after just two hitters. Estevan Florial led off with a double into the right field corner and scored on a single by Jamie Westbrook giving the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.
After the first two hitters, Aaron Sanchez settled in for the Saints. He went 5.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking three and striking out six.
The RailRiders added to their lead off Major League rehabber Josh Winder in the sixth. Billy McKinney led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his second of the season, making it 2-0 RailRiders. With one out Michael Hermosillo walked and with two outs Florial walked putting runners at first and second. Hermosillo stole third and scored on a wild pitch increasing the lead to 3-0.
The Saints got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Jorge Polanco reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Wilmer Difo. A walk to Matt Wallner put runners at first and second. With two outs Andrew Bechtold roped an RBI single into right-center cutting the deficit to 3-1.
Polanco finished the night 1-4 with an infield single in the third and a run scored. Mark Contreras had his career high 11-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-3
The same two teams meet in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP José De León (0-0, 4.35) to the mound and the RailRiders send LHP Tanner Tully (0-0, 6.75) to the mound. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and the Bally Live app and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
