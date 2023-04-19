Indians Drop High-Scoring Affair against Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Indianapolis Indians attempted a comeback with six runs in the third inning but could not overcome an early lead by the Memphis Redbirds as they were defeated on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park, 12-7.

Memphis (12-5) opened the game with an early lead in the first inning courtesty of a Tres Barrera grand slam off Indians (7-10) starter Kent Emanuel (L, 0-1). The Redbirds added five runs in the second frame, highlighted by a three-run jack by Luken Baker.

Down 9-0 in the top of the third, the Indians fought back with a single-inning season-high six runs of their own on six hits while batting around the order. With the bases loaded and no outs, Malcom Nuñez began the scoring with a two-run single down the right-field line. Cal Mitchell then followed with an RBI double and, with one out, Tyler Heineman roped two-run triple to put the Indians within three, 9-6.

After allowing a two-run homer to Justin Toerner in the bottom of the third, J.C. Flowers settled in and finished his outing by striking out five consecutive Redbirds. Hunter Stratton picked up where he left off and struck out the side in the sixth. Daniel Zamora struck out the first batter of the seventh to make it nine consecutive Redbirds retired via strikeout before Paul De Jong doubled to snap the streak.

Both teams brought across a run in the seventh inning to wrap up the scoring. Nuñez blasted his second home run of the season for the Indians onto the center field berm, and Barrera tacked on an insurance run for the Redbirds on an RBI single.

Andrew Suárez (W, 3-0) tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief of Memphis starter Dakota Hudson to pick up his third win of the season.

Josh Bissonette led the Indians offense with a career-high tying three hits for the first time since April 24, 2022 vs. Columbus. Indianapolis outhit the Redbirds, 13-11.

The Indians and Redbirds will continue their six-game set on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET at AutoZone Park. Southpaw Connor Thomas (1-1, 8.16) will take the mound for the Redbirds. The Indians have yet to name a starter.

