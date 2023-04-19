Mets and Bulls Postponed Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 4:05 p.m.
April 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Because of poor field conditions, for the health and safety of the players, Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Durham Bulls has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.
Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.
