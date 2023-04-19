New Faces Help Stripers to Second Consecutive Win in Omaha

PAPILLION, NE - Beau Burrows tossed 5.0 two-run innings, Forrest Wall and Nick Solak each homered, and the Gwinnett Stripers (4-12) earned consecutive wins for the first time this season with a 6-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (7-8) on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Decisive Plays: Wall made an immediate impact in the game's first at-bat for the second straight day, blasting a solo home run (2) to right-center field for a 1-0 lead. Omaha tied it on a solo shot from Nick Pratto (1) in the second, but Gwinnett quickly responded in the third as Joe Dunand doubled and scored on a single by Hendrik Clementina. Solak, in his first game with the Stripers, cracked a solo clout (1) to deep left in the eighth to extend a 3-2 lead to 4-2, and Dunand legged out a two-run infield single to make it 6-2 in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Burrows (W, 1-0) became the first Stripers starting pitcher to notch a win in 2023 as he allowed just two solo homers over 5.0 innings. Relievers Joe Harvey (H, 1), Roddery Muñoz (H, 1), and Kyle Wilcox combined on 4.0 one-hit frames to finish the win. Dunand (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Braden Shewmake (2-for-4, double, stolen base) each had multi-hit games for Gwinnett. Pratto and Logan Porter both homered for Omaha.

Noteworthy: Burrows, Solak, Harvey, and Wilcox all made their Stripers debuts, raising Gwinnett's total number of players to 43 through just 16 games. Wall tallied Gwinnett's third leadoff homer of the year, extending his on-base streak to a team-best 10 games. The Stripers have won back-to-back games for the first time since September 25-26, 2022.

Next Game (Thursday, April 20): Gwinnett at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. ET at Werner Park. LHP Jared Shuster (0-0, 1.50 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Max Castillo (0-2, 7.27 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m., ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 25): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. The Stripers will welcome area students for the season's second Education Day matinee.

