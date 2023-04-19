Norfolk Bats Stifled In Shutout Loss

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (11-5) fell to the Rochester Red Wings (6-10), 5-0, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides' four game win streak gets snapped as they were unable to keep the line moving in a shutout loss to the Red Wings.

The Red Wings struck first in tonight's game as Cody Wilson sprinted home on a wild pitch for the game's first run. Moments later, Nomar Mazara hit a chopper to short that allowed Darren Baker to score on a play at the plate. A third run would come across to score before the inning was over to give Rochester the early 3-0 lead.

Ryan Watson trotted out of the bullpen to take the mound for the Tides in the fourth and was able to work around a bases loaded jam, punching out two batters in the inning, to keep Norfolk within striking distance.

With the Tides coming up short on attempts to piece multiple hits together to cut into the Rochester lead, the Red Wings added another two runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Mazara to take a 5-0 advantage over Norfolk.

Down the stretch, the Tides bullpen held strong with Watson, Chris Vallimont and Morgan McSweeney combining for six innings in which they allowed only two unearned runs while striking out eight Rochester batters, but the hometown team was unable to muster any sort of rally and they would drop the second game of the series to Red Wings.

Norfolk looks to bounce back in game three of the series against Rochester at 12:05 p.m. tomorrow. Probable pitchers for Thursday's game includes LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-1, 3.72) who is set to go for the Tides and RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.76) is scheduled to pitch for Rochester.

POSTGAME NOTES

Youngster Joey: With three base hits tonight, Joey Ortiz becomes the first Tides hitter to record four consecutive three-hit games in the franchise's history as an Orioles affiliate...the 3-for-4 performance marks his six multi-hit game overall this year...entering tonight, Ortiz matched Tyler Nevin who was the most recent Tide to record three straight games with three hits, a feat Nevin achieved last season...Ortiz is batting .667 (12-for-18) over his last four games with three doubles and three RBI and extend his hit streak to five games, a season best.

Holy Cowser:With his base knock in the third inning tonight, Colton Cowser extends his hitting streak to nine games, making it the longest hit streak a Tides player has had this season...Cowser is batting .421 (16-for-38) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last nine games.

Valli-swag: Chris Vallimont tossed three innings out of the bullpen tonight without allowing an earned run while striking out five batters...all three of Vallimont's appearances this season have gone for at least three innings and he has struck out at least four batters in each of them...he lowers his ERA to 0.82 on the year and opposing hitters are batting .114 against him this season.

Here Comes The Bemboom: In his first game back in a Tides uniform, Anthony Bemboom recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 in tonight's game...last season, Bemboom had a total of six multi-hit games, five of them as a Tide, with the other performance occurring while he was at Baltimore.

