Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 at Norfolk

April 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (5-10) vs. Norfolk Tides (11-4)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 5.28) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 2.70)

CAUGHT IN THE TIDE: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their series-opening game against Norfolk Tuesday night, falling 5-3 to the Tides...1B Travis Blankenhorn logged his fourth homer of the year last night, as part of his 1-for-3 day at the plate...RF Nomar Mazara and LF Franklin Barreto both recorded multi-hit games, each going 2-for-4 in the loss...seven batters picked up hits in the Wings lineup...RHP Tommy Romero was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs in the first 3.2 innings of play before the bullpen would finish the remaining 4.1 innings, not allowing a run...RHP Joan Adon is set to start game two Wednesday night against Baltimore's top affiliate, making his fourth start of the year.

ROCKET SHOW: CF Derek Hill went 1-for-4 with a ninth-inning double in his season debut after returning from the Injured List...

- The outfielder's two-bagger registered at 106 MPH off the bat, the fourth-hardest hit double by a Red Wing this season.

BLANKEN-HOMER: 1B Travis Blankenhorn smashed a homer in the top of the eighth Tuesday night for his fourth of the year, turning in a 1-for-3 day at the plate...Blankenhorn is now tied with 1B Matt Adams and UTL Franklin Barreto for the most homers on the club...

It only took the lefty 14 games to hit four homers, which is his quickest start to a year since he hit four in nine games to start the year in 2016 with ROK Elizabethton.

His homer last night came off LHP Nick Vespi, making it his first homer off a southpaw this season, and just the 10th of his career (86 total).

A PAIR FOR NOMAR: RF Nomar Mazara enjoyed a 2-for-4 night at the plate, including a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the third which came off the bat at 109.5 MPH, the fifth-hardest hit ball by a Red Wing this year...

Since joining the Wings on 4/14, the lefty has collected a pair of hits in all three games he's played in...his six hits rank 10th among Red Wings hitters in the early going of 2023.

To start the season in '22, Mazara recorded a hit in the first 16 games of the year and 20 of the first 21 games with El Paso (SD).

NOTHING WAS THE SAME: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 76 hits over the past six games, ranking atop all teams in professional baseball over that span (4/12)...

- The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 batting average (52-for-274)...over the last six games, they've hit .3645 (76-for-220).

- Rochester has collected 23 extra-base hits in the last six games, compared to 17 through the first nine games.

BLANKED BY BALDY:Wings reliever, LHP Alberto Baldonado worked a scoreless inning in the loss last night, striking out one...the southpaw is now the only Wings pitcher to not allow an earned run this year...his seven appearances without allowing an earned run is the longest active streak in the International League...

Dating back to 2022, the Panama native hasn't allowed an earned run in 12 consecutive appearances (13.1 IP).

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu continues to be a force in his return to Rochester, going 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI Tuesday night against the Tides...Alu has now hit safely in all five games with the Wings this season, going 8-for-20 (.400)...

The Boston College alum now carries a hitting streak of 19 games with the Red Wings, hitting .434 (33-for-76) dating back to 9/11/22.

FRANKLIN BA-RAKE-O: Veteran UTL Franklin Barreto went 2-for-4 with a double in last night's loss...Barreto has now collected an extra-base hit in five consecutive games, the longest active streak in the International League...

ROCHESTER CONNECT...AGAIN: The Wings continue the series in Norfolk to face an 11-4 Tides squad who sit atop the International League East division...Rochester native, and McQuaid Jesuit product, Greg Cullen takes on his childhood team in the Rochester Red Wings, just as Ernie Clement did with Buffalo last week, and Danny Mendick with Syracuse the week before.

Cullen has collected four hits in seven games for the Tides, including a homer...the infielder has yet to appear in the series vs. Rochester.

