RailRiders Down Saints, 3-1

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped the St. Paul Saints 3-1 in a rain shortened contest. While precipitation fell through the better part of the contest, the deluge started in the top of the eighth inning. Umpires suspended the contest and the tarp was rolled on and about thirty minutes later the game was called final.

The RailRiders attacked early scoring a run in the first two batters of the game. Estevan Florial led off with a double and Jamie Westbrook singled out to left to drive him in.

SWB's one-run lead held until the sixth inning. Billy McKinney launched a solo shot to deep right field for his second homer of the season. Two batters laded Michael Hermosillo walked to reach. He stole a base and then another, this time in a double steal with Florial. Hermosillo sprinted home on a wild pitch and made it 3-0 Scranton/Wikes-Barre.

The Saints got one back in the bottom half. Major League rehabber Jorge Polanco reached on an error. A walk from Matt Wallner pushed him into scoring position. Andrew Bechtold's RBI single drove in Polanco to break up the shutout.

Ryan Weber (W, 1-2) tossed his best start of the season. The righty threw just 70 offerings in five frames. He allowed only four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Matt Krook let up a run, albeit unearned, in his inning and a third. Nick Ramirez (S, 3) got the final two outs of the seventh quickly.

Aaron Sanchez (L, 0-1) took the ball for St. Paul going five strong. He gave up one run on six hits and three walks. MLB rehabber Josh Winder tossed an inning and a third allowing a solo shot and a pair of walks resulting in another run. Jordan Balazovic relieved him in the seventh to get the final two outs. Balazovic had one out and one runner on in the eighth when the game was suspended.

The RailRiders take on the Saints tomorrow at CHS Field. Southpaw Tanner Tully gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 7:37 P.M. (EDT) first pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 8-9

