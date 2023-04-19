Wednesday's Bulls-Mets Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to Poor Field Conditions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Wednesday evening's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to poor field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon, with game one beginning at 4:05pm ET and the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to last seven innings.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 25 to start a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch of the series opener is set for 11:05am.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

