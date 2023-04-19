Healsey Hurls Seven Strong But Stripers Swipe Second Game

PAPILLION, NEB. - Jonathan Heasley struck out seven over seven innings, the second straight quality start for an Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher but the Chasers fell to the Gwinnett Stripers, 6-2 Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Heasley (1-2) tied a career-high with seven innings pitched, striking out seven with just three runs allowed and no walks. It was his second quality start of the season (out of four starts) and Omaha's second in a row, after Mike Mayers held Gwinnett to one run over 6.0 innings in the series opener Tuesday. It was also Heasley's first start since July 24, 2022 vs. Iowa without a walk.

The Stripers jumped ahead early for the second straight game, this time on a leadoff home run in the top of the first from designated hitter Forrest Wall.

Omaha tied the game in the bottom of the second on an opposite-field solo homer from Nick Pratto, the first baseman's first of the year.

Gwinnett took the lead back with runs in the third and fourth, but the Storm Chasers inched a run closer in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer from Logan Porter, his team-leading fifth of the year.

Heasley settled into a groove in the middle innings, retiring 9 straight between the fourth and sixth innings and set a Storm Chasers high with seven strikeouts, punching out the last two he faced.

Collin Snider relieved Heasley and surrendered a homer in the eighth, then a pair of runs in the ninth that were important insurance as Omaha could not come back in the ninth.

Below .500 for the first time this season, the Storm Chasers (7-8) will try and get back in the win column Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with right-hander Max Castillo on the mound.

