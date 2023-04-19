SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 19, 2023

April 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-9) vs St. Paul Saints (9-6)

Game 17 | Away Game 8 | CHS Field | St. Paul, MN | Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | First Pitch 7:37 PM (EST)

RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 9.26) vs RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 3.65)

AMAZING ANDRES- Rookie Andres Chaparro had his third multi-hit game of the season last night after recording a single and a double yesterday. He was on a tear last week, batting .417 with ten hits, including five homers and one double. He has batted in seven runs and has secured eight of his own. He only struck out three times in six games played against Syracuse. Chaparro stole his first base of the season last week.

ST. PAUL SHUTOUT - With a 6-0 loss last night, the RailRiders were shutout for just the second time this season. It was the first time they were blanked in a nine-inning contest after falling 3-0 in a doubleheader at Lehigh Valley. Their seven hits, however, were not the fewest in a game. On Opening Night they recorded four base knocks in a full game and once had just three hits in a seven-inning contest. The pitching staff has not shutout an opponent yet.

FIELDING FEELS GOOD- The RailRiders did not make an error in the opening contest in St. Paul despite the freezing weather. The RailRiders are tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball with 22 miscues made, second to only El Paso with 25. It was their seventh error free game of the season. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game.

LOSEKE LEFT STANDING - Barrett Loseke remains the only member left of the pitching staff to not have given up an earned run. The righty has only made three appearances after being called up on April 8 before recording an outing in Double-A. He has tossed four innings, letting up three hits and three walks, while striking out four. Loseke was originally drafted by New York in the 17th Round in 2018 out of the University of Arkansas.

HOMER HEAVEN - The RailRiders have had ten different players launch a home run this season. The team has compiled 25 long balls, tied for third in all of Triple-A. Jake Bauers and Andres Chaparro both have six homers, while Michael Hermosillo has three of his own. The Saints batters have amassed 16 home runs by twelve different hitters. Four have had a pair each, but Mark Contreras leads the way with three after his grand slam yesterday.

LEADING THE CHARGE - Manager Shelley Duncan has been rotating through his starting lineup pretty consistently, seemingly focusing on pitching matchups. While every player has gotten at least one rest day, only one has participated in all but one contest. Andres Chaparro, has started in fifteen games this season on both corners of the infield and as the designated hitter. Out of the bullpen, DJ Snelten, Nick Ramirez and Matt Bowman have the most appearances with six total apiece.

SECOND IS BEST - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has recorded its most runs scored in both the second and third frames with eleven runs coming across in those innings this season. The team has allowed opponents to plate the most runs in the fourth inning with 17 batters crossing home plate.

SPOTS OPEN - The RailRiders have been playing down two players with the promotions of pitcher Greg Weissert and infielder Oswald Peraza to the big leagues. The team can hold up to 28 players, but has been sitting at 26 since the previous series. The roster currently sits with 14 pitchers and 12 position players, including three catchers.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

International League Stories from April 19, 2023

