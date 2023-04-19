Toledo Takes 8th Inning Lead to Beat Columbus

The Toledo Mud Hens (11-5) defeated the Columbus Clippers (8-9) Wednesday night 5-3. Toledo moves to 2-0 vs Columbus in their first series of the season between the Ohio rivals.

Toledo's starting pitcher Reese Olson struggled right out of the gate. He took the mound in the bottom of the first from a 1-0 lead from an Andre Lipcius RBI single in the top half of the frame, but allowed five of the first six Clippers to reach base. After an RBI groundout from Daniel Schneemann, Olson was removed from the game having recorded just two outs and given up three runs. Kervin Castro replaced him and was able to escape the jam with no further damage.

The Mud Hens bullpen dominated the rest of the game. Kervin Castro pitched 2.1 stellar innings, striking out four while allowing zero Clippers to reach base. Will Vest was responsible for the fourth and fifth innings, and he struck out three while allowing just one hit. Aneurys Zabala pitched the sixth and seventh innings, walking three but not allowing a hit. Miguel Diaz pitched the final two innings, striking out two and giving up one hit. After Olson's shaky start, the Hens bullpen pitched 8.1 innings, gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out nine.

Despite Columbus' early lead, Toledo would chip away at the deficit, tying the game at three runs apiece in the top of the fifth inning after a double from Justyn-Henry Malloy scored Zack Short. The game remained tied until the eighth inning, when Jermaine Palacios unloaded on a 1-0 pitch from Thomas Ponticelli that landed in the left center field seats, scoring two and giving the Mud Hens their first lead of the game. 5-3 remained the final score as Diaz closed it out for Toledo in the ninth. Zabala earned the win (2-0), Ponticelli the loss (0-2), and Diaz the save (3).

One of Toledo's hottest hitters exited the game early due to an apparent injury. Infielder Andy Ibanez was hit by a pitch on his elbow to lead off the eighth inning. He was removed from the game as Andrew Knapppinch ran and took over at first base the rest of the game.

The Mud Hens will look to win their third straight game vs the Clippers tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. in Columbus.

Notables:

Jermaine Palacios: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-3, RBI, 2 BB

Kervin Castro: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Will Vest: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Aneurys Zabala: W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Miguel Diaz: S, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

