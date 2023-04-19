Jacksonville Walks off Nashville in Extras

April 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After falling behind early, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rallied from three different deficits Wednesday in their 10-9 10-inning win over the Nashville Sounds at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (9-7) entered the bottom of the 10th trailing 9-7. Santiago Chavez started the inning at second and CJ Hinojosa grounded out, allowing Chavez to advance to third. With two outs, Jordan Groshans walked and Peyton Burdick singled, scoring Chavez to cut the deficit to 9-8. Groshans advanced to third on Burdick's single and with runners at the corners, Jerar Encarnacion knocked a single off Nashville (8-9) reliever Alex Claudio (0-1), plating Groshans to tie the game, and on the same play, Burdick scored the winning run on a bobbled relay throw.

Jumbo Shrimp starter Sean Nolin yielded a trio of runs in the opening frame, giving the Sounds their first lead of the series. Nolin found himself in an early jam after surrendering a leadoff walk to Andruw Monasterio and a line drive double down the left field line off the bat of Eddy Alvarez to put runners on the corners with no outs. However, Nolin responded with back-to-back strikeouts before Abraham Toro laced a two-out single to bring home both runners. Josh VanMeter followed up with a single, which, coupled with a throwing error, allowed Torso to come across home plate from second to put the Sounds ahead early 3-0.

Keston Hiura started the third inning off with a bang, blasting a solo home run to increase the Sounds lead to 4-0.

Nashville starter Robert Gasser threw three scoreless innings before Jacksonville finally got his number in the fourth. Groshans led off the inning with a double. After a strikeout, Jerar Encarnacion drew a walk before Jacob Amaya doubled, scoring Encarnacion to push the first Jacksonville run across. Charles Leblanc walked to load the bases with one out for Colbie Fletcher-Vance, who hit an RBI infield single to cut the Sounds lead to 4-2.

The scoring for Jacksonville continued in the fifth against Nashville reliever Lucas Erceg. Hinojosa (5) launched a solo home run to bring the score to 4-3. Groshans then reached on a walk before Burdick (8) walloped a two-run home run, giving the Jumbo Shrimp their first lead of the day, 5-4.

Three consecutive hits - a leadoff triple, double and single - in the sixth helped the Sounds regained the lead 6-5. Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly to scrape across another run for Nashville.

The Jumbo Shrimp found life in the eighth inning against Nashville reliever J.C. Mejia. Two hit batters put runners on with one out for Chavez, who ripped an RBI single cutting the Nashville lead to one, 7-6. A wild pitch allowed Fletcher-Vance to score from third and level the game at seven.

In the top of the 10th, with Patrick Dorrian starting at second, Monte Harrison singled and advanced to place a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs. Two batters later, Alvarez put Nashville ahead with a two-run base knock.

Jacksonville and Nashville continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball off to RHP Bryan Hoeing (0-0, 2.92) and the Sounds will counter with RHP Caleb Boushley (0-1, 10.13). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

On a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.