Memphis Scores 11 Runs in First Three Frames to Continue Streak

April 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds extended the longest win streak of the International League season with a 12-7 win over the Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds bats led the way once again in Wednesday's win, scoring 11 runs on nine hits and three home runs in the first three innings. With the bases loaded and two outs in the first, catcher Tres Barrera drilled Memphis' first grand slam of the season to get the scoring started.

After two runs scored in the second, first baseman Luken Baker came to the plate with two on and two out. The slugger smacked his sixth home run of the season, his third in as many games. In the third, centerfielder Justin Toerner clubbed the third home run of the day for Memphis, a two-run shot to make the score 11-6.

Starting pitcher Dakota Hudson was unable to get through the third inning of his fourth start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk in his 2.2 innings of work. Andrew Suarez (3-0) earned the win in relief after 2.2 scoreless innings. Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas is scheduled to start Thursday night's game for Memphis.

The Redbirds (12-5) return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, April 20 to take on the Indianapolis Indians at 6:45 p.m. to continue a six-game homestand. Key promotions on the homestand include Irish Heritage Night on Thursday, April 20, Memphis Redbirds Short-Sleeved BP Hoodie Giveaway on Friday, April 21, Wizards and Wands and Bark at the Park on Saturday, April 22 and Take a Chance Day on Sunday, April 23.

