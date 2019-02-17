Grizzlies Shut out at Maverik Center

February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Mason McDonald stopped all 18 shots on goal and the Kansas City Mavericks got goals from 3 different players as they shut out the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 at Maverik Center on Grizzlies Fight Cancer Presented by Stadler.

The Grizzlies were wearing specialty jersey's that were auctioned off after the game. A total of $16,350 were raised in the auction. Proceeds will go to local charities.

A big crowd of 8674 at Maverik Center were energetic throughout the game, especially in the third period as Mitch Maxwell and Josh Anderson got into separate fights for the Grizzlies.

Kansas City got on the board first as Joey Sides scored a power play goal with 4:24 left in the first period. It was 4 seconds into the man advantage. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 7-2 in the first period.

The second period saw Kansas City get goals from Greg Betzold and Jordan Klimek to take a 3-0 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the second period.

The loss ended a 4 game winning streak for Utah as well as an 8 game point streak. It was the first time the Grizzlies were shut out since December 1st at Rapid City, a game Utah lost 3-0.

The final game of the 3 game series is on Monday afternoon at 1 pm. It's a Maverik Monday, where tickets are buy one get one free when you show your Maverik Adventure Card at the Maverik Center box office.

3 stars of the game

1. Mason McDonald (KC) - 18 save shutout.

2. Joey Sides (KC) - 1 goal.

3. Greg Betzold (KC) - 1 goal.

Grizzlies notes: It was the first time in the last 8 games that the Grizzlies failed to score 4 goals in a game. Joe Cannata stopped 27 of 30 shots. ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin was in attendance for the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.