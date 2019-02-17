Americans 10 Year Alumni Game Huge Success

February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The first-ever Allen Americans Alumni game took place on Saturday afternoon at Allen Event Center in front of a crowd of just over 2,000 fans with players from the last ten seasons returning to North Texas.

Team Red defeated Team White 10 to 7 yesterday in a wild affair that saw Team Red rally from a 5-1 deficit in the second half to win the first-ever Americans Alumni Game. Trevor Ludwig scored the game winner for his team, which included former Americans Jason Deitsch, Mathieu Aubin, David McKee, Daniel Barnes and former President Steve Duchesne.

Justin Bowers and Tobias Whelan each had a pair of goals from Team White, which included former Americans Erik Adams, Tyler Ludwig, Brian McMillin, Bruce Graham, Mike Salekin and former Dallas Stars defenseman Craig Ludwig to name a few.

The game was composed of two half's of 25 minutes with a ten minute intermission. Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels provided live interviews on the bench while PA voice Lee Hastings and Kamen Kessler officiated the contest.

"This was so much fun, said Former Americans Captain Tobias Whelan. I can't thank the Americans organization enough for putting on this great event. It was so nice to see former teammates and fans again. I hope this becomes an annual event.

In the nightcap, the Americans fell to the Reading Royals 5 to 3.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.