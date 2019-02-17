Growlers Sink in Overtime to the Swamp Rabbits
February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
A strong first period for the Newfoundland Growlers wasn't enough to take 2 points in Greenville as they would go on to fall 5-4 in overtime.
Josh Kestner and Ryan Moore would open the scoring in the first period, giving the Growlers a 2-0 lead by the midway point of the first frame.
The Swamp Rabbits scored at 18 minutes into the first as Kamerin Nault beat Growlers goalie Eamon McAdam. Sam Babintsec responded 39 seconds later, banging in a one-timer after being left all alone in front of the net.
The second period was all Swamp Rabbits. Kamerin Nault, Johno May and Jake Bolton got on the scoreboard for the Rabbits. The goals were unanswered by the Growlers and would force the team to replace Eamon McAdam for Micheal Garteig, the first time in franchise history where a goalie change was made mid-game. McAdam had 12 saves on 16 shots.
The Growlers were not done as Derian Plouffe scored a shorthanded goal, on a breakaway, in the third period to force the game into overtime.
Adam Larkin, of the Swamp Rabbits, scored the overtime winning goal at the mid-way point of the extra frame.
Quick Hits
Brady Ferguson and Sam Jardine were recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to the game
Referee Jarred Mitrano missed the game due to illness and the game was called by linesmen Ben Shiley and Scott Senger.
The three stars were 3 - J. May (GRN), 2 - K. Nault (GRN) and 1 - A. Larkin (GRN)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers road trip continues Saturday in Brampton as the Growlers take on the Beast, fans can tune in live via Mixlr with Chris Ballard by visiting mixlr.com/nlgrowers.
