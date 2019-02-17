Americans Pick off Royals in OT, 5-4

Allen, TX - The Reading Royals moved to three points of the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Allen Americans Sunday at the Allen Events Center. David Makowski scored in overtime by curling to the left slot and sniping it over Andrew D'Agostini. On the winning goal, Frank DiChiara defended Makowski one-on-one, but was shouldered away by an Americans' player's shoulder, allowing Makowski to come alone to the slot.

The Royals won the season series, 4-0-1-0, against Allen in the first five meetings ever between the foes.

D'Agostini suffered the overtime loss (32 saves, 5 GA), bested by Kyle Hayton (30 saves, 4 GA).

Brayden Low scored the game's first goal for his 10th of the season, the second straight campaign Low has hit double-digit tallies. The game was tied, 1-1, after the first and both teams scored twice in the second. Steve Johnson and Tyler Bird scored Reading's second-period markers.

In the third frame, Alex Roos scored a goal at 3:18 to give Reading the lead, 4-3. Once more, the Americans tied it with Alex Breton, who scored a hat trick in the win.

The Royals return home Wed., Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine. Check out a postgame player autograph session and player photo giveaway, pres. Rieck's Printing.

The Royals scored first with a beautiful whirling backhanded shot from Low at 8:37 of the first. Bird shoved it to Low behind cage and Low drove to the left goal line. He twisted the backhanded shot high above Hayton short side. Three minutes later, Alex Breton evened the score, shooting it from the left dot by D'Agostini. The clubs combined for 44 PIM in the first period (26 by Reading).

Both sides tallied twice in the second. The Americans scored a go-ahead marker, 2-1, on a breakaway shoved in by Breton left post (2:28, 2nd).

Reading responded to tie and then take a 3-2 advantage. At 9:23 of the second, the Americans swept it to the high slot and Johnson settled it. The rookie skated a few paces and ripped it in at the left post under Hayton's arm pit. Five minutes later, Bird and Low rushed up the middle to combine for their second goal. Low veered up the gut and dipped it right to Bird. He slithered to the slot and put it top shelf and in for his second of the season.

The Americans evened the game at three with 3:54 to go in the second. Riley Bourbonnais whipped it from 45 feet away and D'Agostini was contacted as it went in. Salituro earned his second assist of the game.

A two-on-none breakaway resulted in a 4-3 Royals lead with 3:18 elapsed in the third. Roos and Josh MacDonald broke into the zone by themselves and MacDonald set up Roos back door at the right post for an easy shovel home. Roos has ten goals in his rookie season.

Six minutes later, the Americans scored the tying goal that forced overtime on Breton's top of the left circle snipe.

The Royals 0-for-5 on the man up. Allen went 0-for-4.

