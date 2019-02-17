Glads Skate by Rays Sunday Afternoon

February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Three third period goals gave the Atlanta Gladiators (21-20-7-1) a 4-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (25-21-5-0) at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

After re-signing with the team on Friday, goaltender Jeff Jakaitis turned aside 41 shots in his first start since April 7. Forward Grant Besse and defender Mike Chen had the goals for South Carolina in the loss.

Atlanta scored on their first shot of the contest when Justin MacDonald netted his 15th goal of the season to give the Glads a 1-0 advantage at 1:36 of the opening period.

The Stingrays tied things up at 11:04 of the first when Besse struck for his 22nd goal of the season. The forward rushed into the offensive end down the left wing and used a low backhand shot to beat goaltender Michael Bitzer and even the score at 1-1. Defender Cam Bakker was credited with the lone assist on the play.

Things stayed even all the way into the third period until Chen gave SC a 2-1 lead with his third of the year from Besse and Jonathan Charbonneau at 13:22.

But the Gladiators evened the game once again just 1:14 later when Filip Pyrochta buried a rebound at the side of the net at 14:36 to make it 2-2.

Nick Bligh put Atlanta on top 3-2 with a power play goal at 16:41 of the third before Joel Messner sealed the win for the Glads with an empty net goal at 18:59.

Atlanta outshot South Carolina 45-34 in the game, while Bitzer turned aside 32 attempts to earn his second straight win over the Stingrays. Bligh's power play goal was the lone man-advantage tally in the contest as the Glads went 1-for-6 and South Carolina finished 0-for-3.

The Stingrays are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Norfolk Admirals at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

To bring your group to the game, call the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248! For single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.