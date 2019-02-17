Early Deficit Sinks K-Wings on Sunday Evening, 5-3

Toledo, OH. - A three-goal deficit early was too much to overcome as the K-Wings fell 5-3 on Sunday evening in Toledo.

Matiss Kivlenieks made his Kalamazoo debut stopping 21 of 23 shots in relief, while suffering the loss. Kyle Thomas pushed his point-streak to 13 games, while Brendan Bradley ran his to nine-games.

A natural hat trick from Dylan Sadowy in the opening period let the Walleye jump out to the early 3-0 lead before the K-Wings got on the board. Two of Sadowy's tallies came on the man-advantage putting Toledo up 3-0 by the 14:08 mark of the opening period. Toledo's third goal of the night ended Jake Hildebrand's night, as the netminder stopped 12 of 15 shots faced before giving way to Matiss Kivlenieks. With the Walleye on the power play again it was the K-Wings that capitalized with less than a minute to go. On a break-away Kyle Thomas tucked the puck between the legs of Pat Nagle, getting the K-Wings on the board with 12.7 seconds left in the opening frame.

Kalamazoo drew within one just a few minutes into the second period. Eric Kattleus pulled up just inside the blue line and sent a pass right to the tape of Kyle Blaney who tapped it past Pat Nagle into the back of the net, pulling Kalamazoo within one. Toledo pushed the lead back to two goals quickly after though. Matt Register's slap shot from the point just over a minute later gave the Walleye a 4-2 lead 4:54 into the middle frame.

In the third it was the K-Wing power play that brought the team within one once again. Eric Kattelus unleashed a slap shot from straight away that blew past Nagle, pulling the score to 4-3. On a power play in the last two minutes of regulation AJ Jenks iced the win for the Walleye, netting a power play tally to cap off the scoring at 5-3. Kalamazoo saw their eight-game point streak snapped with the defeat.

Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 21 of 23 shots faced, making his first appearance for Kalamazoo in relief of Jake Hildebrand. Pat Nagle claimed the victory, stopping 25 of 28 shots.

Kalamazoo is back in action tomorrow afternoon at 2:00pm as they take on the Brampton Beast to conclude a three-in-three.

