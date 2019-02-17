Oilers Run Railers off the Tracks in Weekend Finale

February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - A season-high five first period goals sparked the Tulsa Oilers (30-18-6) to a convincing 6-3 win over the Worcester Railers (23-21-8) Sunday at the BOK Center. The two teams split the weekend series, and Tulsa snapped Worcester's point streak at four.

Ryan MacKinnon gave the Railers their only lead of the night with an early power play goal, but Kyle Rhodes scored 45 seconds later to tie things at 1-1. Tommy Mele scored his first of two first period goals 28 seconds after Rhodes to put the Oilers ahead for good. Jared Thomas fired home a one-timer from the right circle to make it 3-1 at 6:50, before Mele pocketed the eventual game-winner 12 seconds later. Adam Phillips capped the first period barrage at 13:53 from the right circle, chasing Worcester starter Mitch Gillam from the net for backup Evan Buitenhuis. Tulsa led 5-1 after one.

The Oilers quickly made it 6-1 just 33 seconds into the middle frame when Adam Pleskach tipped a shot into the net on a power play. Barry Almeida provided a brief spark for the Railers with a breakaway goal, but the second period was riddle with far more penalties than goals. The teams combined for 51 penalty minutes in the stanza and 79 for the game.

The Railers scored the only goal of the third period when Tyler Barnes slid a pass across the slot for Ivan Kosorenkov, giving Worcester its second power play marker of the game. Oilers goaltender Ian Keserich stopped 17 of 20 shots to earn the win.

Tulsa heads to Boise, ID for the second time this season for three meetings with the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8:10pm CT. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 7:50pm CT.

