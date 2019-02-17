IceMen Trade Kessel to Maine
February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen have agreed to trade defensemen Blake Kessel to the Maine Mariners in exchange for for future considerations. Kessel (29), a native of Verona, WI, notched one goal and two assists for three points through seven games played with the Icemen this season. Jacksonville currently sits in second place in the South Division, one point ahead of both South Carolina and Orlando.
The Icemen are back in action Wednesday, February 20th at home against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm EST at Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets are available.
