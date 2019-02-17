Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-0 Loss to KC

All good things eventually come to an end. The Utah Grizzlies, winners of four straight and eight games of registering at least one point was bound to end at some point. That happened to be Saturday night as the home team played host to the visiting Kansas City Mavericks for game two of a three game set. Playing with a vengeance and eager to atone from Friday night's overtime loss, the visitors came out firing and defeated Utah, 3-0.

"They came out hard and we weathered the storm as best we could but got behind the eight ball early," head coach Tim Branham said. "The effort was there and we've got an unreal team with unreal character. We need to forget about this streak ending and start a new one Monday."

Two shots in a 20 minute period isn't a recipe for success but that's all the Grizzlies were able to muster in the first session. A double minor assessed to Joseph Mizzi set the tone for the period. Although the Grizzlies were able to withstand the penalty, it was four minutes the Grizzlies were playing defense and unable to generate any offense. Conversely, the Mavericks sustained offensive pressure paid off handsomely when Joey Sides scored just four seconds into Utah's second penalty of the evening. At the end of 20 minutes it was Kansas City 1, Utah 0.

The Grizzlies came out firing in the early moments of the second, but Mavericks goalie Mason McDonald was up to the challenge. After swatting away several Utah shots, Kansas City went on the attack yet again and were rewarded with a pair of goals by Jordan Klimek and Greg Betzold.

A five minute major assessed to Josh Anderson for misconduct negated any hope that Utah had of mounting a comeback. In fact, the third period turned out to be a lopsided penalty fest with the Grizzlies accruing a monstrous eight penalties in 60 minutes to just one from Kansas City.

"It was definitely lopsided and there were a lot of penalties committed by them that weren't called," Branham said. "We got the short end of the stick and with the commissioner on hand and in front of 8500 fans, the fact that they couldn't find any penalties on them is pretty sad."

