McKenzie Recalled by Providence

February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Saturday that forward Brett McKenzie has been recalled by the AHL's Providence Bruins.

McKenzie, 21, ranks second overall on the Gladiators with 34 points (11g, 23a) in 46 games this season. The Ottawa, ON native's numbers top all Atlanta rookies during the current campaign. The former Vancouver Canucks draft pick heads to the P-Bruins for the first time since he attended training camp in Providence after signing an AHL deal with them this off-season. McKenzie totaled 224 points (101g, 123a) in 328 OHL games with North Bay and Owen Sound prior to turning pro.

