Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Indy
February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - Wichita scored three goals in the third period to battle back into the game on Sunday afternoon, but fell to Indy by the final of 7-5 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Jakob Stukel, Ryan Van Stralen and Taylor Cammarata potted goals five minutes apart to help the Thunder climb back from a 6-2 deficit. Indy scored a late empty-netter to end the comeback bid.
Indy got off to a quick start, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes. Logan Nelson scored just four seconds into a power play as he took the puck off a face-off and fired a wrist shot past Ty Rimmer's glove. At 9:19, Matt Rupert found a loose puck during a net-front scramble and he tipped it in near the goal line to increase the lead to 2-0. Just nine seconds later, Radovan Bondra tallied his sixth of the year to make it 3-0. Mark MacMillan got the Thunder on the board at 12:01 as he buried a wrist shot past Matt Tomkins on the power play to make it 3-1.
Stefan Fournier gave the Thunder some life at the beginning of the second, scoring on a no look, backhand feed from Lane Bauer to cut the lead to 3-2.
The Fuel scored the next three to grab a 6-2 advantage. Ryan Rupert potted back-to-back goals to make it 5-2. His first came at 3:24. He scored his second of the game at 12:18 as he received a pass near the crease and beat Rimmer. Bondra tallied his second of the night at 13:17 to make it 6-2.
In the third, Wichita climbed back into the game and it was started on a goal from Jakob Stukel at 2:44. He made a power move up the right wing, skated across the goal-mouth and beat Tomkins to make it 6-3. Ryan Van Stralen netted his third of the year at 3:43 to cut the lead to 6-4. At 7:35, Taylor Cammarata caught a pass from Ralph Cuddemi and scored to make it 6-5. The Thunder had a late power play when Matt Rupert sat on top of the puck off a face-off and was called for delay of game. Rimmer was pulled for the extra attacker. The penalty expired and Ryan Rupert recorded his hat trick goal at 18:46 into an empty net.
Stukel finished with a goal and an assist. Jared Wilson had two helpers. Cuddemi had 10 shots on net for the second game in a row to lead all shooters.
Wichita heads the road starting Tuesday morning for four games in the Hoosier State. The Thunder closes out a three-game set against the Fuel Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. CST.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2019
- Indy Holds off Late Thunder Rally, Sweeps Doubleheader in Wichita - Indy Fuel
- Butcher's Shootout Winner Ends Wild Game in Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Run Railers off the Tracks in Weekend Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Pick off Royals in OT, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Barnes Extends Point Streak to 13 Games in 6-3 Loss in Tulsa - Worcester Railers HC
- Early Deficit Sinks K-Wings on Sunday Evening, 5-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Prevail in OT over Growlers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goals Galore for Solar Bears in 8-2 Romp over Monarchs - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Skate by Rays Sunday Afternoon - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Overcome Late Two-Goal Deficit, Win in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Growlers Sink in Overtime to the Swamp Rabbits - Newfoundland Growlers
- Late Game Heroics Earn Glads 4-2 Comeback Win in South Carolina - Atlanta Gladiators
- Adirondack Ends Road Trip with Point in Cincinnati - Adirondack Thunder
- IceMen Trade Kessel to Maine - Jacksonville IceMen
- Monarchs Drop Final Game in Florida, 8-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mariners Acquire Kessel from Jacksonville - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Americans 10 Year Alumni Game Huge Success - Allen Americans
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Monarchs - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers at Komets Game Day Snap Shot, February 17 - Wheeling Nailers
- McKenzie Recalled by Providence - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day: Royals Look to Sweep Season Series at Allen - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Three-In-Three Weekend Continues in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Losing Streak Reaches Three Games - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-0 Loss to KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Shut out at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.