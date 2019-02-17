Cyclones Overcome Late Two-Goal Deficit, Win in Overtime

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (36-9-3-3) earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Defensemen Mitch Jones, Arvin Atwal, and Eric Knodel, along with forward Brady Vail netted the goals in regulation, while forward Jesse Schultz tallied the winner in overtime.

Cincinnati drew first blood 4:36 into the opening period whenKnodel sent a pass to Jones on the right side, and he hammered a shot into give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. That momentum was short-lived, however as roughly four minutes later the Thunder tied the game, 1-1, when forward Mike Szmatula found the back of the net to even the contest after the first.

After Adirondack took a 2-1 lead on a power play tally from forward Brian Ward 8:34 into the second, Cincinnati pulled back level with 1:09 left in the frame when a shot from forward Alex Wideman deflected off an Adirondack skate right to Vail, and he slammed in the loose puck to tie the game, 2-2, through 40 minutes.

The 2-2 tied held up throughout the bulk of the third, and with 4:26 remaining Adirondack received back-to-back goals from defenseman Blake Thompson and Szmatula to take a 4-2 lead.

The Cyclones were not deterred and pulled to within a goal with a little less than three minutes to play, when Atwal took a pass from Schultz, and he fired a shot in from the blue line to cut the Cyclones deficit to a goal, 4-3. Then, with 52 seconds remaining while shorthanded and with the goaltender pulled, forward Judd Peterson won a faceoff on the right side back to Knodel, and he launched a shot from the point and in to tie the game, 4-4, and force overtime.

In the extra session, the Cyclones received a power play at the 13 second mark, and with eight seconds remaining on the man advantage, forward Vas Glotov sent a pass to Schultz in the left circle, and he tapped the puck in on the back door to lift Cincinnati to a 5-4 overtime win.

The Cyclones were outshot, 38-28 on the afternoon, with goaltender Jonas Johansson steering aside 34 in the win. Cincinnati continues their three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Kalamazoo Wings. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

