ECHL Announces Suspension

February 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Allen's Gogol suspended

Allen's Curt Gogol has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #679, Reading at Allen, on Feb. 16.

Gogol is suspended under Rule #46.12 as a result of receiving a penalty for instigating in the the final five minutes of regulation.

Gogol will miss Allen's game vs. Reading today (Feb. 17).

Utah's Anderson fined, suspended

Utah's Josh Anderson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #676, Kansas City at Utah, on Feb. 16.

Anderson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 6:09 of the third period.

Anderson will miss Utah's game vs. Kansas City on Feb. 18.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

