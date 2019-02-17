Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (16-32-4-2; 38 points) vs. Reading Royals (22-20-3-5; 52 points) 4:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Reading Royals are meeting for the fifth and final time this season. Reading leads the season series 4-0-0. The Royals go for the sweep this afternoon at 4:05 pm. Allen is winless against the Eastern Conference this season at 0-5-0

Last Game against Reading:

The Royals outscored the Americans 3-1 in the third period handing Allen its third straight loss. Josh Atkinson scored his first of the season on Saturday night scoring shorthanded. Gary Steffes had an assist for the second game in a row, and now has two points in two games since his return. Allen was outshot 14 to 4 in the third period.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 26 goals.

Riley Bourbonnais has 6 goals in his last 11 games.

Gary Steffes has a point in each of his first two games since coming out of retirement (0 goals, 2 assists and 2 points)

Rookie Alex Breton is seventh in the league in Defenseman Points with 31.

Zach Pochiro is tied for second in the league with 11 power play goals.

*CJ Motte is fourth in the league in minutes played with 1,913.

* Currently in the American Hockey League

Reading Notables:

Chris McCarthy leads the Royals with 54 points (14 goals and 40 points).

Josh MacDonald leads Reading with 19 goals.

Frank DiChiara leads Reading with 6 power play goals.

Chris McCarthy has 3 goals in his last two games.

Josh MacDonald has points in four straight games, dating back to January 16th vs. Manchester (3 goals, 2 assists for 5 points)

Chris McCarthy leads the Royals in assists with 40.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans have dropped three straight games, and have just one win in February (1-4-1).

The Americans lead the league with 1,121 penalty minutes. Reading is 26th with 502 penalty minutes

Allen is 6-14-1-0 on home ice this season, which is the fewest home wins in the league. Greenville is second with 8.

Reading is 12-8-1-3 on the road this season.

Allen is 10-5-4-1 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Allen is 0-5-0 against the North Division.

Reading is 12 for 73 on the power play away from home, ranking 15th overall (16.4 %)

Allen's power play at home ranks 13th overall in the league at 81.4 %.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday,February 22nd vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

