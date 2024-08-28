Grissom Drives in Three as WooSox Win 5-4 Over Toledo

WORCESTER, MA -- Vaughn Grissom had three RBIs including the go-ahead knock as the Worcester Red Sox (29-22)/(65-62) won 5-4 over the Toledo Mud Hens (24-29)/(59-68) on Wednesday night at Polar Park. With the win, the WooSox have now won 15 of their last 18 games and are a season-best three games over .500.

The Mud Hens got the scoring started in the first inning, scoring three runs on four consecutive two-out hits capped by Stephen Scott's two-run double. The WooSox responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two of their own--with the help of some small ball. Following Kyle Teel's RBI groundout, Vaughn Grissom and Kristian Campbell combined for a double steal of second and home to make it a 3-2 ballgame at the end of one.

After a rocky first, WooSox starter Quinn Priester took the mound in the second looking to build on the offense's momentum. But on the fifth pitch of the inning, Toledo second baseman Ryan Vilade belted a hanging slider to left for his 11th long ball of the year to give the Mud Hens a two-run lead.

The WooSox went down quietly in the second, but the offense picked up their starter in the third. Campbell began the inning by drawing a one-out walk and was followed by back-to-back singles from Teel and Nick Sogard. With the bases juiced, Grissom grounded a base hit into center, scoring both Campbell and Teel to tie up the game at four. Worcester would load the bases again, but Toledo starter Austin Bergner was able to work around the traffic and get out of the inning without additional hurt.

Priester would toss a perfect fourth before Brian Van Belle relieved the former first rounder to begin the fifth inning. In his fifth start with Worcester, Priester finished with a line of 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K and retired the last five batters he faced.

Dating back to August 7, the WooSox bullpen has combined for a 2.91 ERA and 9.75 K/9 in their last 71.1 innings. Their dominant stretch would continue on Wednesday night with four relievers combing to shut down Toledo.

In two innings of work, Van Belle did not allow a baserunner and picked up three strikeouts. Zach Penrod followed Van Belle out of the 'pen and one-upped the right-hander, striking out the side in a perfect seventh inning to make it 14 straight retired by Worcester pitching.

In the WooSox half of the seventh, Grissom came through once again. With one out and men on first and second, the 23-year-old lined a go-ahead RBI single into right to put Worcester ahead, 5-4. For Grissom, it was his third RBI of the night--giving him eight in his last three games--as the WooSox turned to their 'pen for the final six outs.

Liam Hendriks continued his rehab assignment on Wednesday night and, after walking the first batter he faced, retired the next three in order to keep the Mud Hens at bay. It was the 35-year-old's fourth rehab outing but second with Worcester after making two relief appearances for Double-A Portland last week.

Luis Guerrero was next out of the 'pen for Worcester in the ninth, looking for his first save of the year. Carrying a 10.1 scoreless innings streak, Guerrero kept the Mud Hens quiet as the WooSox took game two of their six-game set with Toledo by a final score of 5-4. Penrod (W, 3-1) earned the victory while Andrew Magno (L, 4-7) was handed his seventh loss of the year.

The WooSox and Mud Hens will continue their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday night at Polar Park. Worcester will send Jason Alexander (4-6, 4.73) to the mound opposite Lael Lockhart (2-7, 6.21) for Toledo. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

