Birdsell Leads Iowa over Memphis

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - On the back of 6.0 scoreless innings from starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell, the Iowa Cubs (57-71) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (62-66) by a 4-2 score today at Principal Park.

In the fourth, Owen Caissie drove in a run with a triple and came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Trayce Thompson to make it 2-0, Iowa.

Thompson delivered again in the sixth giving the I-Cubs a 4-0 lead with a two-run homer.

Memphis responded in the eighth with a two-run blast from Nolan Gorman to cut the Iowa lead to 4-2.

Eduarniel Nunez tossed a scoreless frame in the ninth to pick up his second save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa improved to 4-1 vs. Memphis this season.

- James Triantos stole a base to give him 46 on the season...marks the most steals by a Cubs farmhand in full season ball since John Andreoli stole 55 with Dayton in 2012.

Iowa will play vs. Memphis on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

