Birdsell Leads Iowa over Memphis
August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - On the back of 6.0 scoreless innings from starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell, the Iowa Cubs (57-71) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (62-66) by a 4-2 score today at Principal Park.
In the fourth, Owen Caissie drove in a run with a triple and came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Trayce Thompson to make it 2-0, Iowa.
Thompson delivered again in the sixth giving the I-Cubs a 4-0 lead with a two-run homer.
Memphis responded in the eighth with a two-run blast from Nolan Gorman to cut the Iowa lead to 4-2.
Eduarniel Nunez tossed a scoreless frame in the ninth to pick up his second save of the season.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa improved to 4-1 vs. Memphis this season.
- James Triantos stole a base to give him 46 on the season...marks the most steals by a Cubs farmhand in full season ball since John Andreoli stole 55 with Dayton in 2012.
Iowa will play vs. Memphis on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 28, 2024
- Birdsell Leads Iowa over Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Gorman Homers as Redbirds Drop Game Two of Series at I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - August 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schmidt Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- With 24 Games Remaining, WooSox Are Making a Late Push for the Postseason - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bermúdez Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Make MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.