Bisons' Late Rally Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Durham

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - A pair of big innings were not enough for the Buffalo Bisons to erase an early deficit to the Durham Bulls 14-8 on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

A five-run top of the seventh inning was capped by a Riley Tirotta three-run home run that brought the Bisons within four runs, but that is as close as the team would get.

Durham opened up a 6-0 lead after an inning thanks to 10 batters coming to the plate. Austin Shenton gave the Bulls a 3-0 lead after three batters with a three-run home run that scored Curtis Mead and Jonathan Aranda. The two runners scored after walking to start the bottom of the first. Nick Schnell drove in two with a double and CJ Hinojosa's RBI base hit capped the six-run first.

The Bisons answered back with three runs off of Durham starter Lucas Workman. Phil Clarke's first hit of the night was an RBI base hit that scored Josh Kasevich to trim the deficit to 6-1. Rafael Lantigua helped bring Buffalo within four with his 29th RBI of the season. Tirotta scored after second baseman Osleivis Basabe was not picked up. The run cut Durham's lead to 6-3.

However, the Bulls would score the next six runs to extend the lead out to 12-3 against the Bisons' bullpen. Logan Driscoll and Jake Mangum each finished the night with five hits and were a perfect five-for-five, accounting for half of the Bulls' 20 hits.

The Bisons batted around against two different relievers in the top of the seventh inning to get within four runs, 12-8. Alan Roden hit a line drive home run to right field to help start the rally against Enmanuel Mejia. Kasevich added an RBI double that scored Will Robertson.

Tirotta's first base hit of the night was a three-run home run that cleared the Blue Monster in left field, scoring Luis De Los Santos and Kasevich. Cole Sulser allowed the home run, also allowing each of the first four batters to reach base against him in the seventh. But a ground ball double play ended the threat.

Durham would tack on two more runs in the last of the eighth for a six-run advantage 14-8 and secure their second straight win against the Bisons. The two teams are slated to meet for game three at the DBAP on Thursday evening. Paolo Espino will start for Buffalo, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

