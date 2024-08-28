SWB Game Notes - August 28

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-22, 68-57) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-22, 72-53)

Game 126 | Home Game 64 | PNC Field | Tuesday, August 28, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-3, 4.26) vs RHP Clarke Schmidt (MLB Rehab)

CLARKE'S COMING - Clarke Schmidt joins the RailRiders to continue his rehab assignment in effort to get back to the New York. Schmidt made eleven starts for the Yankees with a 2.52 earned run average in 60.2 innings of work. He was placed on the Injured List on May 27 with a right lat strain and eventually transferred to the 60-Day IL. He began a rehab assignment last week with Double-AA Somerset. On August 23, he worked 3.2 frames allowing just one run on one hit, a home run to Red Sox prospect Allan Castro. The righty struck out six on 48 pitches.

OFF AND MOVING - The RailRiders two bases last night to set a season-high franchise record with 199 steals, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 248.

BEAUTIFUL BULLPEN - Three arms pitched out of the bullpen last night to stop the Red Wings push late in the game yesterday. Victor González tossed an inning and two thirds clean while stranding a runner on the base paths last night. Joey Gerber and Ron Marinaccio each tossed a scoreless frame to close the game and keep the two-run advantage. It was Ron's fifth save in five attempts as he lowered his ERA to 2.08 with the RailRiders.

STRIKEOUTS AND WALKS: The pitching staff issued just one walk last night to striking out seven. In total, the arms have doubled their strikeout count, 1091, over their walks, 501. Conversely the team walked, five, more than they struck out, twice, yesterday.

ADDING A DUKE - On August 26, the Yankees claimed Duke Ellis off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners. To add him to their 40-man roster, the pushed Ian Hamilton to the 60-Day IL. Ellis, 26, will join his fourth organization of the season after spending time with Seattle, the New York Mets, and the Chicago White Sox. The outfielder made his Major League debut in June playing in eight games without recording a hit, but stealing four bases.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 11 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are six pitchers all of whom they consider bullpen arms. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

HE HITS GOOD: There are five players in the RailRiders starting lineup who are hitting .280 or better on the summer. Jasson Domínguez leads the team with a .308 average in 33 games. Oscar González worked his average up to .300 with a pair of doubles in the game yesterday. Caleb Durbin, T.J. Rumfield and JC Escarra have been hovering around the .300 mark this season with Durbin at .299, Rumfield at .286, and Escarra at .297.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.