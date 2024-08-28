Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host First Annual Home Run Derby on September 10

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Vision Automotive Group, are excited to announce the first annual Rochester Home Run Derby, scheduled for Tuesday, September 10 at Innovative Field. Tickets to this event will be FREE and can be picked up at any of the 10 Vision Automotive Group locations.

The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The first 1,000 attendees will enjoy a FREE hot dog and ice cream sandwich, making this a fun-filled, family-friendly evening. In addition, every attendee will receive a $500 voucher from Vision Automotive Group, redeemable toward purchasing a vehicle.

"We're excited to bring the Rochester baseball community together for this event," said DAN MASON, the Rochester Red Wings General Manager. "It's a great way to close out the amateur baseball year and showcase some talent in the local high school and college ranks. Special thanks to the Vision Automotive Group for making this event possible for our community."

The President of Vision Automotive Group, added, "Vision Automotive Group is proud to collaborate with the Rochester Red Wings to create an event that truly benefits our community. We're wrapping our arms around the baseball community by offering complimentary tickets, exclusive vehicle vouchers, and a range of exciting giveaways. This will be an unforgettable night for all who attend."

In addition to the vehicle vouchers, fans can look forward to numerous giveaways throughout the evening, including T-shirts, free oil changes for two years, and exclusive Red Wings merchandise. The Home Run Derby will feature local high school and college athletes, along with local celebrities.

Special guest Buffalo Bills safety DAMAR HAMLIN will also be in attendance helping MC the event, tossing out giveaways, and hosting a special meet and greet autograph session for fans in attendance. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display, presented by Dairy Queen and Salvatore's Pizza.

To pick up your FREE tickets just stop on one of Vision's 10 dealerships located in the Rochester area. You can find all 10 locations at ThatsMyVision.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.