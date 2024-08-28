IronPigs' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Mets
August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (60-64, 26-25) saw their bats go silent as their four-game winning streak came to an end in a 3-2 defeat to the Syracuse Mets (69-57, 23-29) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Both teams cracked the scoreboard in the first inning. Syracuse got it going with back-to-back two-out doubles, the second from Luke Ritter driving in DJ Stewart for the first run of the game.
The 'Pigs got three straight singles to open up the last of the first, loading the bases. David Dahl then legged out a fielder's choice to drive home a run and tie the game before Jim Haley singled to drive home the go-ahead run.
Syracuse reclaimed the lead in the seventh. With men at first and second with one out, JT Schwartz grounded a single up the middle, scoring Carlos Cortes with the tying run. Luisangel Acuna followed with another base hit to plate Yolmer Sanchez, putting Syracuse ahead for good, 3-2.
Max Kranick (2-1) fired two perfect innings in relief to earn the win for Syracuse, striking out two.
Michael Rucker (2-2) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in his one inning of work on three hits and a walk.
Eric Orze (S, 3) converted the save for Syracuse with a clean ninth, striking out one.
The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, August 29th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (3-9, 5.88) goes for the IronPigs while the Mets roll out Mike Vasil (7-8, 5.67).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 28, 2024
- Luisangel Acuńa Stays Hot as Mets Beat IronPigs, 3-2, on Rainy Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Overcome Early Deficit and Pound Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Varland Nearly Unhittable Out of Relief, Saints Take Down Storm Chasers 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons' Late Rally Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Grissom Drives in Three as WooSox Win 5-4 Over Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Bomb Buffalo, 14-8 - Durham Bulls
- Indians Continue Hot Stretch at Home, Sweep Doubleheader Against Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Wednesday, 12-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Swept by Indianapolis in Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Vilade Hits 11 Homer in 5-4 Loss to Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Loses Fifth Straight in Low-Scoring Affair with RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Push to Lead in Second Inning, Cruise past Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mazur's Masterpiece Powers Jacksonville to 2-1 Win Over Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pitcher's Duel Gets Away From Norfolk Late - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host First Annual Home Run Derby on September 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Birdsell Leads Iowa over Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Gorman Homers as Redbirds Drop Game Two of Series at I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - August 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schmidt Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- With 24 Games Remaining, WooSox Are Making a Late Push for the Postseason - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bermúdez Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Make MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Mets
- IronPigs Rally from Four-Run Deficit for Fourth Straight Win
- IronPigs Launch Three Homers to Earn Series Split against Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Powers 'Pigs' to Walk-off Win over Red Wings
- Seth Johnson Earns First Win as 'Pigs Snap Losing Streak