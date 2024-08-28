IronPigs' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Mets

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (60-64, 26-25) saw their bats go silent as their four-game winning streak came to an end in a 3-2 defeat to the Syracuse Mets (69-57, 23-29) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Both teams cracked the scoreboard in the first inning. Syracuse got it going with back-to-back two-out doubles, the second from Luke Ritter driving in DJ Stewart for the first run of the game.

The 'Pigs got three straight singles to open up the last of the first, loading the bases. David Dahl then legged out a fielder's choice to drive home a run and tie the game before Jim Haley singled to drive home the go-ahead run.

Syracuse reclaimed the lead in the seventh. With men at first and second with one out, JT Schwartz grounded a single up the middle, scoring Carlos Cortes with the tying run. Luisangel Acuna followed with another base hit to plate Yolmer Sanchez, putting Syracuse ahead for good, 3-2.

Max Kranick (2-1) fired two perfect innings in relief to earn the win for Syracuse, striking out two.

Michael Rucker (2-2) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in his one inning of work on three hits and a walk.

Eric Orze (S, 3) converted the save for Syracuse with a clean ninth, striking out one.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Thursday, August 29th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (3-9, 5.88) goes for the IronPigs while the Mets roll out Mike Vasil (7-8, 5.67).

