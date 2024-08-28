Vilade Hits 11 Homer in 5-4 Loss to Worcester

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

After being smacked around in their series opener Tuesday night, the Toledo Mud Hens hoped to get back at the Worcester Red Sox. Toledo would take an early 3-0 lead, before this game developed into a pitching duel. The Sox chipped away at the Hens' lead, before ultimately winning 5-4.

After the prior night's lackluster performance, the Mud Hens looked to get to work early in their second game against the Woo Sox. Worcester righty Quinn Priester was able to quickly sit down two Toledo batters in the first, but Bligh Madris quickly changed that tune with a base hit. After a stolen base, Andrew Navigato picked up an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Another base hit, this time by Eddys Leonard, put base runners on the corners and brought former Woo Sox catcher Stephen Scott to the plate. Scott looked right at home as he hit a two-run double into a gap in left-center field.

With the Detroit Tigers utilizing multiple of Toledo's former starting pitchers, the Hens looked to continue to develop Austin Bergner into a true starter. Bergner really struggled with his command as he gave up three walks in the first, which the Sox were able to turn into two runs.

The Hens offense got right back to work as Ryan Vilade hit a lead-off homer to expand the Toledo lead to 4-2. The solo-shot to left field would be Vilade's 11 home run with Toledo. Priester and the Sox recovered from there though, as only Justyn-Henry Malloy picked up a hit before the frame closed.

Bergner looked much stronger in his second time out, attacking the zone and going one, two, three with two strikeouts. He carried this into the third inning with another strikeout, but then began to falter as a walk and three-straight base hits made it 4-4. The Woo Sox would load the bases after scoring, but Bergner held them there as he picked up the final two outs of the inning.

After a quick top of the inning, PJ Poulin would take the reins in the bottom of the fourth. He went one, two, three thanks to a double play hit by Kristian Campbell. Worcester would make a pitching change of their own as Brian Van Belle took over for Priester. Van Belle looked dominant against the Hens' hitters seeing and seating six batters, while picking up three strikeouts.

The game would continue on as a pitching duel as Andrew Magno prevented Worcester from scoring, despite allowing Tyler Heineman to make it to third. Zach Penrod would take Van Belle's momentum and run with it, earning three quick strikeouts in the seventh.

Magno's night continued into the seventh, but after allowing the Sox to get into scoring position with two outs, Miguel Diaz would replace him on the mound. Vaughn Grissom was unfazed by the pitching change as he put Worcester on top 5-4 with am RBI single down the right-field line.

With Toledo unable to make anything happen in the top of the seventh, it would be up to Diaz to keep the lead within their reach.

Luis Guerrero would be given the save opportunity for Worcester. Guerrero entered tonight's game having not let up a run since August 2. He kept that streak going as he dismissed the Mud Hens, only allowing Vilade to walk before ending the game.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Worcester Red Sox will face off again Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Notables:

Ryan Vilade (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, K)

Stephen Scott (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K)

PJ Poulin (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0 HR)

