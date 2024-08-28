Louisville Swept by Indianapolis in Doubleheader

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Despite a pair of well-pitched games, the Louisville Bats offense couldn't get the job done, suffering a pair of identical 2-1 losses in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at Victory Field. The defeats extend the Bats' losing streak to a season-high 10 games.

The Indians broke through first in the opener against Bats righty Connor Phillips (L, 2-8). In the bottom of the first, a double from Nick Yorke was the first hit of the game. It was immediately followed by a triple from Jack Suwinski to open the scoring. An inning later, a solo home run from Liover Peguero, his 13th of the year, doubled the Indians' lead to 2-0 after two.

Louisville put a pair of runners on base in both the second and third innings off Indians righty Bubba Chandler (W, 2-0). In the fourth, a break bounced the Bats' way to get them on the board. Following a two-out double to deep center from Joey Wiemer, Eric Yang hit a ground ball to first. Indianapolis first baseman Seth Beer misplayed the grounder, and the ball rolled into right field, allowing Wiemer to come home and score.

Following Peguero's home run in the second, Phillips retired the final nine hitters he faced to end a solid outing. Over four outings, he allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. However, he would still suffer his sixth straight loss. Chandler allowed just an unearned run on three hits over five innings, walking two and striking out five to earn the win.

Rehabbing Reds southpaw Brent Suter was strong in his third appearance for the Bats, firing two scoreless relief innings including a pair of strikeouts. However, the Bats couldn't get any closer, as Indians reliever Isaac Mattson (S, 2) retired all six hitter he faced to finish the win and earn the save.

Both teams were held to only three hits in the opener, which was played in just an hour and 31 minutes.

In the nightcap, the Bats were playing as the "home" team to make up the July 3 rainout from Louisville Slugger Field. Righty Randy Wynne got the ball and struck out a pair in a scoreless top of the first. An inning later, the Bats would strike to take their first lead of the series. Back-to-back singles from Wiemer and Tucker Barnhart got the inning started before Erik Gonzalez cashed in against his former team with an RBI single, giving the Bats a 1-0 lead after two.

Indianapolis got the run back in the fourth on back-to-back doubles from Joshua Palacios and Peguero, evening the score off Wynne. After entering in the second and allowing the run, Indians reliever Beau Sulser set down the next eight hitters he faced to maintain the 1-1 tie going to the fifth.

Wynne got the first two outs in the top of the fifth before a double from Andres Alvarez brought an end to his evening. Yosver Zulueta entered and struck out Billy Cook to end the inning with the score still tied. Sulser kept it tied with another solid inning. Zulueta and Geronimo Franzua each fired a scoreless sixth as well.

Closer Zach Maxwell (L, 4-2) looked to keep the game tied in the seventh, but was unsuccessful. He walked Edward Olivares to begin the inning then rebounded to strike out the next two hitters he faced. The third out wouldn't come until the damage was done, as Alvarez lined a go-ahead triple into the right field corner, bringing Olivares home to give the Indians their first lead of the game.

Against Franzua (W, 5-6) in the bottom half, Levi Jordan got the Bats started with a pinch-hit double to immediately put the tying run in scoring position. Franzua struck out the next two Bats and walked Blake Dunn. With the tying and winning runs on base, Franzua ended the game by inducing a pop out from Tony Kemp, securing the doubleheader sweep for Indianapolis.

Gonzalez, Wiemer, and P.J. Higgins each recorded a hit for the Bats in both games of the doubleheader. The 2-1 losses give the Bats five one-run defeats in their last six games, and six over their current 10-game skid.

The Bats (57-70, 19-34 second half) and Indians (62-63, 29-23 second half) continue the series on Thursday night. First pitch at Victory Field is set for 7:05 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

