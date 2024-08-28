Bulls Bomb Buffalo, 14-8

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Austin Shenton hit a pair of home runs, driving in five, while Jake Mangum and Logan Driscoll each had five hits as the Durham Bulls beat the Buffalo Bisons 14-8 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

Durham (26-27) amassed a season-high 20 hits en route to its second straight win in the series over Buffalo (21-32).

The Bulls scored six times in the first against Jake Bloss (L, 0-1), thanks to Shenton's first home run of the game, a three-run shot with none out. Shenton and Jonathan Aranda went back-to-back to lead off the second inning as the Bulls built an 8-3 lead.

Logan Workman pitched two innings in his Triple-A debut, permitting three runs on four hits in the second inning. Alfredo Zarraga (W, 1-0) netted his first Triple-A victory, firing 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief behind Workman.

Driscoll and Mangum combined to go 10-for-10 as the five- and six-hole hitters. Driscoll had four singles, one double and one RBI, while Mangum doubled twice, collected three singles and knocked in two.

The third game of the series is slated for Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

