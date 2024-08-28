Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Scranton/WB

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-22, 68-57) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (29-22, 72-53)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-3, 4.26) vs. RHP Clarke Schmidt (NR)

RAILROADED: Kicking off the second half of their two-week road trip, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Scranton/WB RailRiders in the first of a six-game set, 9-7...Scranton/WB took a big lead early via a nine-run second inning, and the Red Wings rallied to score seven unanswered but ultimately fell short...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY made his Triple-A debut and picked up a pair of singles, while 1B JOEY MENESES and SS JACK DUNN each mashed a home run and LF DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. Rochester still sits in second place in the International League second half, 4.0 games behind Columbus (CLE)...Rochester looks to get back on track and snap their four-game skid tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against rehabbing RailRiders RHP Clarke Schmidt.

HOW YOU DOIN': 1B JOEY MENESES mashed a two-run shot in the fifth inning for his sixth of the season with Rochester last night... the 32-year-old finished the night 2-for-4, adding an RBI single in the following inning to keep the momentum rolling for the Red Wings... in 46 career games against Scranton/WB in his professional career, Meneses is hitting .305 (54-for-177) with eight home runs, 32 RBI, and an OPS of .883...

Five of his six home runs this season have come during night games.

DUNN DID IT: SS JACK DUNN clobbered a changeup to left-center for a two-run shot of his own and cut the lead to 9-4, on his way to a 1-for-4 performance at the plate...his long ball was his eighth of the season, extending his career-high...in 19 games this month, the Northwestern product posts a .317 batting average (20-for-63) with an on-base percentage of .421...

Dunn leads all qualified Red Wings hitters with a .381 on-base percentage this season, good for 12th-best in the International League.

PINCK OF THE LITTER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY made his Triple-A debut last night, recording two hits in the debut... the University of Alabama product finished the game 2-for-4 with a run scored and five put-outs from centerfield...Pinckney is the 27th position player, and 57th player overall to appear for the Red Wings this season...

Pinckney has logged a total of 115 hits this season, second among all Nationals Minor Leaguers behind DARREN BAKER (122).

THE CAKE BOSS: RHP CARLOS ROMERO tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in Tuesday night's series opener with Scranton Wilkes-Barre... the 6'6" reliever allowed just two hits and a single walk in the appearance and improved his ERA to 2.03 with the team... in seven appearances dating back to 8/7 at Buffalo, Romero posts a 0.73 ERA (1 ER/12.1 IP) with just eight hits allowed and five walks issued...

This is Romero's longest scoreless outing since 9/3/2022 at Brooklyn (NYM), with High-A Wilmington.

FAMOUS AMOS: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM entered in the eighth inning to close out the night for the Wings' pitching staff and tossed a scoreless frame...this performance marks the Georgia native's eighth-straight scoreless appearance dating back to 8/8 at Buffalo...in his 10.1 innings of work during this stretch, Willingham has allowed just five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts while holding opponents to just a .143 batting average.

MR. CARTER: DH CARTER KIEBOOM found the left-center field gap with a line drive in the top of the sixth frame for an RBI double... the Georgia native finished the night 1-for-4 with a run scored in the sixth to help the Wings score their sixth unanswered run of the contest, extending his season-long hitting streak to 11 games... in August, Kieboom has a batting average of .292 (14-for-48) with an on-base percentage of .382 and an OPS of .840 with 11 RBI across 16 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.