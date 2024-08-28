RailRiders Push to Lead in Second Inning, Cruise past Rochester
August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Rochester Red Wings 5-1 Wednesday night at PNC Field. For the second night in a row, the RailRiders scored multiple runs in the second inning en route to the victory.
Yankees rehabber Clarke Schmidt struck out a pair in the top of the first, but Rochester took an early 1-0 advantage when Brady House singled to plate Darren Baker.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped ahead in the bottom of the second. Taylor Trammell led off the frame with a solo blast to center. His 16th homer of the season traveled 399 feet to tie the game. Carlos Narvaez and JC Escarra followed with consecutive walks and Jahmai Jones singled to load the bases. Narvaez scored on a groundout to give the RailRiders a 2-1 edge. With two outs, Caleb Durbin drove a two-run shot to left, giving SWB a three-run cushion.
The RailRiders extended the lead in the sixth. Trammell singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a groundout. A balk from Zach Brzykcy plated Trammell to make it 5-1 to end the scoring.
Schmidt was relieved in the fourth after 58 pitches, throwing 3.0 innings while letting up just one run on three hits and striking out five. SWB used five different relievers out of the bullpen, combining for six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Rochester starter Andrew Alvarez (L, 4-4) tossed 5.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits.
The RailRiders continue their series with Rochester on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Yoendrys Gómez to face Rochester's Jackson Rutledge. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 30-22, 73-53
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 28, 2024
- Luisangel Acuńa Stays Hot as Mets Beat IronPigs, 3-2, on Rainy Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Overcome Early Deficit and Pound Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Varland Nearly Unhittable Out of Relief, Saints Take Down Storm Chasers 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons' Late Rally Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Grissom Drives in Three as WooSox Win 5-4 Over Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Bomb Buffalo, 14-8 - Durham Bulls
- Indians Continue Hot Stretch at Home, Sweep Doubleheader Against Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Wednesday, 12-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Swept by Indianapolis in Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Vilade Hits 11 Homer in 5-4 Loss to Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Loses Fifth Straight in Low-Scoring Affair with RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Push to Lead in Second Inning, Cruise past Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mazur's Masterpiece Powers Jacksonville to 2-1 Win Over Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pitcher's Duel Gets Away From Norfolk Late - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host First Annual Home Run Derby on September 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Birdsell Leads Iowa over Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Gorman Homers as Redbirds Drop Game Two of Series at I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - August 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schmidt Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- With 24 Games Remaining, WooSox Are Making a Late Push for the Postseason - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bermúdez Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Make MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Push to Lead in Second Inning, Cruise past Rochester
- SWB Game Notes - August 28
- Schmidt Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
- RailRiders Down Red Wings 9-7
- SWB Game Notes - August 27