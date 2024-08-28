RailRiders Push to Lead in Second Inning, Cruise past Rochester

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Rochester Red Wings 5-1 Wednesday night at PNC Field. For the second night in a row, the RailRiders scored multiple runs in the second inning en route to the victory.

Yankees rehabber Clarke Schmidt struck out a pair in the top of the first, but Rochester took an early 1-0 advantage when Brady House singled to plate Darren Baker.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped ahead in the bottom of the second. Taylor Trammell led off the frame with a solo blast to center. His 16th homer of the season traveled 399 feet to tie the game. Carlos Narvaez and JC Escarra followed with consecutive walks and Jahmai Jones singled to load the bases. Narvaez scored on a groundout to give the RailRiders a 2-1 edge. With two outs, Caleb Durbin drove a two-run shot to left, giving SWB a three-run cushion.

The RailRiders extended the lead in the sixth. Trammell singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a groundout. A balk from Zach Brzykcy plated Trammell to make it 5-1 to end the scoring.

Schmidt was relieved in the fourth after 58 pitches, throwing 3.0 innings while letting up just one run on three hits and striking out five. SWB used five different relievers out of the bullpen, combining for six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Rochester starter Andrew Alvarez (L, 4-4) tossed 5.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits.

The RailRiders continue their series with Rochester on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Yoendrys Gómez to face Rochester's Jackson Rutledge. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 30-22, 73-53

