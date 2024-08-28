Bermúdez Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Make MLB Debut

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermúdez made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in a game at the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. He is the second Jumbo Shrimp alumnus in as many days to debut in the major leagues, following outfielder Griffin Conine, who made his big league debut on Monday.

Bermúdez worked 3.2 innings of relief on Tuesday, yielding two runs on six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three Rockies in the Marlins' come-from-behind 9-8 victory.

A native of Coamo, Puerto Rico, Bermúdez totaled 23.2 innings of work for Jacksonville in 2024, pitching to an ERA of 6.46 with 28 strikeouts over six appearances.

Originally selected by the Houston Astros in the 23rd round of the 2018 draft out of Southeastern University, Bermúdez was claimed off waivers by San Francisco in 2022. Following a brief stint in the Giants organization, Bermudez signed a contract with Miami in April 2023.

Since signing with Miami, Bermúdez has appeared in 39 games between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. He has started in 35 games, including 14 in 2024 at Pensacola, where he held opponents to a .187 average. In 74.2 innings, Bermúdez struck out 70 hitters and went 3-4 with a 2.53 ERA. Bermúdez has totaled over 470 minor league innings on the mound over six seasons.

Bermúdez is the 1,005th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 10th Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to debut in the majors, following catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins), right-handers Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), Anthony Maldonado (April 24, Marlins), Emmanuel Ramírez (April 28, Marlins), Eli Villalobos (May 5, Marlins), Valente Bellozo (June 26, Marlins), Sean Reynolds (July 14, Padres), left-hander Austin Kitchen (July 30, Marlins), and Conine (August 27, Marlins).

