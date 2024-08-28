Pitcher's Duel Gets Away From Norfolk Late
August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl --- The Norfolk Tides (58-70, 22-31) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (61-65, 26-25), 2-1, on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Jacksonville scored there two runs in the seventh inning, clinching the win and tying the series at 1-1.
Norfolk scored their only run in the top of the first inning when Coby Mayo launched his 22nd home run of the season. The Tides would only get one more hit off Jacksonville starter Adam Mazur giving up the one run on two hits in 7.0 innings. He didn't walk anyone while striking out nine Tides.
Tucker Davidson was nearly as good for the Tides, who didn't allow a run in the first six innings. In the seventh, Jacob Berry would blast a two-run homer, the first of his Triple-A career. Davidson would earn the loss, going 7.0 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Neither team would score further as the game ended in exactly two hours from it's start. Samuel Basallo knocked his first career Triple-A hit in the ninth, but that was it for the excitement as Elvis Alvarado earned his seventh save for Jacksonville in a 2-1 Tides loss.
