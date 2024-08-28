Gorman Homers as Redbirds Drop Game Two of Series at I-Cubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Designated hitter Nolan Gorman supplied the only Memphis offense of the afternoon with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. The blast was the left-handed hitter's second home run with the Redbirds after joining the club halfway through last week.

Gorman went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Third baseman Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4. Memphis had 10 baserunners in the game, nine provided by the top four batters in the lineup.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (3-4) allowed four runs on six hits, walked one and struck out four in 5.1 innings pitched. The Memphis bullpen covered the final 2.2 innings and allowed just one baserunner.

