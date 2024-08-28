Rochester Loses Fifth Straight in Low-Scoring Affair with RailRiders
August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
After going up 1-0 early, the Rochester Red Wings dropped their fifth game in a row, 5-1 against the Scranton/WB RailRiders. LHP Andrew Alvarez delivered 5.2 innings and 3B Brady House delivered the sole run of the night for Rochester via an RBI single in the first, and LF Darren Baker extended his career-long hitting streak to 17 games. Rochester now sits in third place, 5.0 games back of International League-leading Columbus for the second-half lead.
Rochester got things brewing in the top of the first after a leadoff single to left field from Darren Baker. He proceeded to steal his team-leading 38th bag of the season which moved him into scoring position with two outs. Brady House singled on a ground ball to center field that scored Baker and put the Red Wings up early, 1-0.
Scranton/WB evened the score in the bottom of the second inning with a DH Taylor Trammell solo home run to right-center field. This was Trammell's 16th home run of the season and made the score 1-1. C Carlos Narvaez and 1B J.C. Escarra drew a walk, and 1B RF Jahmai Jones singled to load the bases with no outs. A LF Cam Eden double play scored Narvaez and a two-run home run from 2B Caleb Durbin increased the lead to 4-1 RailRiders.
In the bottom of the sixth, Scranton/WB added another run kicked off by a Tramell single to lead off the inning. Trammell then stole his 13th bag of the year and was on second base with two outs. Another walk to Jahmai Jones put runners on the corners with Eden coming to the plate. A balk scored Trammell as the lead grew to four, and Scranton/WB led 5-1 after six innings of play.
Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play
The Red Wings went down quietly in the ninth and lost game two of the series 5-1.
Southpaw Andrew Alvarez took the ball to start on Wednesday night. The left-hander delivered 5.2 innings and allowed five earned on six hits while striking out three and walking three. RHP Zach Brzykcy got the ball next and delivered 1.1 innings of clean work with only one walk. RHP Ty Tice took the ball next and threw 1.0 inning and retired all three batters he faced.
The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 3B Brady House. The Nationals No. 2 prospect went 1-for-4 with the sole RBI for the Red Wings in the first inning. House owns a seven-game hit streak dating back to 8/20 and is one shy of tying his season high in Triple-A. House picked up his 26th RBI in 33 games since being called up to Triple-A Rochester as well.
Rochester looks to bounce back on Thursday night in game three of their series against the RailRiders as Red Wings RHP Jackson Rutledge goes up against Scranton/WB RHP Yoendrys Gómez. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Find the box score attached here.
Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code RECAP for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 28, 2024
- Luisangel Acuńa Stays Hot as Mets Beat IronPigs, 3-2, on Rainy Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Overcome Early Deficit and Pound Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Varland Nearly Unhittable Out of Relief, Saints Take Down Storm Chasers 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons' Late Rally Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Grissom Drives in Three as WooSox Win 5-4 Over Toledo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Bomb Buffalo, 14-8 - Durham Bulls
- Indians Continue Hot Stretch at Home, Sweep Doubleheader Against Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Wednesday, 12-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Swept by Indianapolis in Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Vilade Hits 11 Homer in 5-4 Loss to Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Loses Fifth Straight in Low-Scoring Affair with RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Push to Lead in Second Inning, Cruise past Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mazur's Masterpiece Powers Jacksonville to 2-1 Win Over Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pitcher's Duel Gets Away From Norfolk Late - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host First Annual Home Run Derby on September 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Birdsell Leads Iowa over Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Gorman Homers as Redbirds Drop Game Two of Series at I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - August 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schmidt Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- With 24 Games Remaining, WooSox Are Making a Late Push for the Postseason - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bermúdez Becomes Second Former Jumbo Shrimp in as Many Days to Make MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Rochester Loses Fifth Straight in Low-Scoring Affair with RailRiders
- Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host First Annual Home Run Derby on September 10
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Scranton/WB
- Red Wings' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener at Scranton/WB
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Scranton/WB