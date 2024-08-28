Rochester Loses Fifth Straight in Low-Scoring Affair with RailRiders

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After going up 1-0 early, the Rochester Red Wings dropped their fifth game in a row, 5-1 against the Scranton/WB RailRiders. LHP Andrew Alvarez delivered 5.2 innings and 3B Brady House delivered the sole run of the night for Rochester via an RBI single in the first, and LF Darren Baker extended his career-long hitting streak to 17 games. Rochester now sits in third place, 5.0 games back of International League-leading Columbus for the second-half lead.

Rochester got things brewing in the top of the first after a leadoff single to left field from Darren Baker. He proceeded to steal his team-leading 38th bag of the season which moved him into scoring position with two outs. Brady House singled on a ground ball to center field that scored Baker and put the Red Wings up early, 1-0.

Scranton/WB evened the score in the bottom of the second inning with a DH Taylor Trammell solo home run to right-center field. This was Trammell's 16th home run of the season and made the score 1-1. C Carlos Narvaez and 1B J.C. Escarra drew a walk, and 1B RF Jahmai Jones singled to load the bases with no outs. A LF Cam Eden double play scored Narvaez and a two-run home run from 2B Caleb Durbin increased the lead to 4-1 RailRiders.

In the bottom of the sixth, Scranton/WB added another run kicked off by a Tramell single to lead off the inning. Trammell then stole his 13th bag of the year and was on second base with two outs. Another walk to Jahmai Jones put runners on the corners with Eden coming to the plate. A balk scored Trammell as the lead grew to four, and Scranton/WB led 5-1 after six innings of play.

The Red Wings went down quietly in the ninth and lost game two of the series 5-1.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez took the ball to start on Wednesday night. The left-hander delivered 5.2 innings and allowed five earned on six hits while striking out three and walking three. RHP Zach Brzykcy got the ball next and delivered 1.1 innings of clean work with only one walk. RHP Ty Tice took the ball next and threw 1.0 inning and retired all three batters he faced.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 3B Brady House. The Nationals No. 2 prospect went 1-for-4 with the sole RBI for the Red Wings in the first inning. House owns a seven-game hit streak dating back to 8/20 and is one shy of tying his season high in Triple-A. House picked up his 26th RBI in 33 games since being called up to Triple-A Rochester as well.

Rochester looks to bounce back on Thursday night in game three of their series against the RailRiders as Red Wings RHP Jackson Rutledge goes up against Scranton/WB RHP Yoendrys Gómez. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

