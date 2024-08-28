Mazur's Masterpiece Powers Jacksonville to 2-1 Win Over Norfolk
August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Adam Mazur fanned a career-high nine hitters in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2-1 win over the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Trailing 1-0 going into the seventh inning, the Jumbo Shrimp (61-65, 26-25) broke through against Norfolk (58-70, 22-31) starter Tucker Davidson (L, 4-8). Will Banfield started the frame with a ground-rule double and went to third on a groundout from Agustín Ramírez. Jacob Berry (1) crushed a two-run home run, his first in Triple-A, to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead.
Josh Simpson and Elvis Alvarado (S, 7) combined for two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Norfolk opened the scoring on Mazur (W, 2-1) on Coby Mayo's (22) two-out solo homer in the top of the first.
Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Yonny Chirinos (9-5, 3.17) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Tides will counter with RHP Carlos Tavera (2-4, 8.24). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Thursdays are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz.) drafts at various locations throughout the ballpark. Last year the Jumbo Shrimp asked the question, will it smoothie? The year before that, will it waffle? This year, everyone will find out, can it juice?!
