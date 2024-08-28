Mazur's Masterpiece Powers Jacksonville to 2-1 Win Over Norfolk

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Adam Mazur fanned a career-high nine hitters in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2-1 win over the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 going into the seventh inning, the Jumbo Shrimp (61-65, 26-25) broke through against Norfolk (58-70, 22-31) starter Tucker Davidson (L, 4-8). Will Banfield started the frame with a ground-rule double and went to third on a groundout from Agustín Ramírez. Jacob Berry (1) crushed a two-run home run, his first in Triple-A, to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead.

Josh Simpson and Elvis Alvarado (S, 7) combined for two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Norfolk opened the scoring on Mazur (W, 2-1) on Coby Mayo's (22) two-out solo homer in the top of the first.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Yonny Chirinos (9-5, 3.17) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Tides will counter with RHP Carlos Tavera (2-4, 8.24). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

