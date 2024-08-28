Knights Fall to Sounds on Wednesday, 12-2

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 12-2 on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Wednesday's loss snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak.

The Knights scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday night. Charlotte first baseman Tim Elko singled home the first run of the game to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, right fielder Oscar Colás doubled home the second run of the inning to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. After that, the Sounds took command of the game, scoring 12 unanswered runs along the rest of the way.

RHP Deivi Garcia started the game for the Knights and allowed just three hits over three shutout innings. RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (0-1, 15.00) was charged with the loss on Wednesday in relief. He allowed four runs in the fourth inning of the game.

Charlotte third baseman Bryan Ramos extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games in the loss. Overall, the Knights tallied a total of four hits in the game.

A night after falling to the Knights by a score of 16-7 in Tuesday's opener, the Sounds exploded for 12 runs on 15 hits in Wednesday's win. Right fielder Brewer Hicklen went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in the win. The home run was his 21st of the season with the Sounds. Nashville RHP Carlos Rodriguez (8-8, 4.43) earned the win after he started and tossed seven strong innings. He allowed just two runs on two hits.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Uptown Charlotte on Thursday is set for 7:04 p.m.

